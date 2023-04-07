Services can help caregivers with stress

metro creative connection

Caregivers are called on to step in for any number of reasons. Some serve as companions to the elderly, while others assist those with debilitating diseases like cancer. While many caregivers are professionals hired for their services, a good number of caregivers are informal Ñ meaning they are family members or friends assisting loved ones.

Even though they are trying to help others, caregivers often must confront a form of stress known as caregiver burnout. The Cleveland Clinic states this stress is marked physical, emotional and mental exhaustion that occurs in caregivers. This burnout may lead to fatigue, anxiety and depression.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1