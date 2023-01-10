ALEXANDER — A Columbia University researcher will be the keynote speaker at a training session hosted by the GOW Opioid Task Force and Genesee County Health Department.
Diana Padilla, research project manager at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, Division of Substance Use Disorders, Columbia University Medical Center, will speak on ways to reduce the stigma of substance use disorder. The focus of the training session is “Reducing Stigma in Our Communities.”
The session is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Alexander Recreation & Banquet Facility, 10708 Alexander Rd. (Route 98), Attica.
The training is designed to help healthcare and social services professionals — and members of the general public — learn how to identify and address stigma surrounding opioid use disorder and improve access to services in the Genesee Region.
Padilla has worked in the field of behavioral health for more than 24 years. Her experience includes service provision to communities with substance use, HIV/HCV, trauma and stress, and other psychosocial conditions.
In her capacity as a research project manager, she develops curriculum and is a senior staff trainer for the Northeast & Caribbean Addiction/Prevention Technology Transfer Centers.
Using a cultural and recovery-oriented perspective, Padilla instructs on how to enhance strategies and interventions to best engage and meet the needs of substance using communities, LGBTQ+ people, diverse and other traditionally underserved populations.
Her areas of expertise include culturally and linguistically responsive services, trauma informed care, community disparities, racial stigma, social determinants of health, and affirming and inclusive best practices with clinical, non-clinical and peer support professionals.
Registration deadline for the free training is Jan. 12. Lunch will be provided.
