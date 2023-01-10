Session to discuss opioid addiction stigma

Diana Padilla

ALEXANDER — A Columbia University researcher will be the keynote speaker at a training session hosted by the GOW Opioid Task Force and Genesee County Health Department.

Diana Padilla, research project manager at the New York State Psychiatric Institute, Division of Substance Use Disorders, Columbia University Medical Center, will speak on ways to reduce the stigma of substance use disorder. The focus of the training session is “Reducing Stigma in Our Communities.”

