Several factors can reduce child abuse risk

GENESEO – The Livingston County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month as the County is committed to supporting families through prevention efforts related to child abuse and neglect.
Celebrated every April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Prevention services and support developed through this collaboration have played an impactful role in protecting children and strengthening families throughout Livingston County and beyond.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in seven children have experienced abuse or neglect in the last year with 1,750 children dying as a result in 2020. Additionally, studies have concluded that rates of child abuse and neglect are five times higher for children in families with a low socioeconomic status. In total, the lifetime economic burden associated with child abuse and neglect was nearly $600 billion in 2018, rivaling other high-profile public health problems such as heart disease and diabetes.
While the statistics are alarming, prevention through practical measures and programs have demonstrated the ability to mitigate factors that contribute to child abuse and neglect. These strategies are often successful based on community-based partnerships created among citizens, social service agencies, schools, faith-based organizations, healthcare providers, civic organizations, law enforcement agencies and the business community.
Throughout the year, the Livingston County Department of Social Services encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Livingston County a better place for children and families. By ensuring that parents have the knowledge, skills and resources needed to care for their children, the effort can help prevent child abuse and neglect. Research has shown that protective factors are present in healthy families. Promoting these factors is among the most effective ways to reduce the risk of child abuse and neglect.
n Nurturing and attachment.
n Knowledge of parenting and of child and youth development.
n Concrete support systems for parents.
n Social and emotional competence of children.
Do you suspect child abuse or maltreatment? If so, you can report it by calling 1 (800) 342-3720. If you’re in immediate danger, call 911 or your local police department.
