Several factors can reduce child abuse risk

GENESEO – The Livingston County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed April 2023 as Child Abuse Prevention Month as the County is committed to supporting families through prevention efforts related to child abuse and neglect.

Celebrated every April, National Child Abuse Prevention Month recognizes the importance of families and communities working together to prevent child abuse and neglect. Prevention services and support developed through this collaboration have played an impactful role in protecting children and strengthening families throughout Livingston County and beyond.

