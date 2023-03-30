BATAVIA — Love. Politics. Revenge. War.
All these swirl together and make up the story of “Antony and Cleopatra,” a tragedy by William Shakespeare which the Batavia Players will be putting on this weekend.
“Usually you associate a tragedy with youth and bad decision making,” said Emily Crawford, who is playing Cleopatra. “This play shows that older people can make some really bad choices.”
Sophia Houseman, who plays Agrippa, said Antony and Cleopatra’s relationship throughout the play is difficult. Lawrence Rosewell, who plays the soothsayer, said while they unite against other, between them there is a lot of friction.
While the play takes place in 40 B.C., the costumes between Egypt and Rome are used to show the difference in their cultures. While Egypt is more time appropriate, Roman actors are wearing more contemporary clothing to showcase it is a more militaristic society.
Crawford said Egypt juxtaposes romance, love and spontaneity with Rome, which is very stoic, militaristic and very buttoned up.
“There are themes which are very prevalent in society right now. Not only do we have all the issues with war and violence that are going on, but you also have people in work environments that are trying to maintain a work-life balance and make choices that are more about living in the moment,” she said.
This is the first time the Batavia Players has done “Antony and Cleopatra.” The actors said a lot of them enjoy Shakespeare. Another part is many have worked with one another prior, and so there is a sense of camaraderie.
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: “Antony and Cleopatra,” a show by Batavia Players.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
WHERE: Batavia City Centre, 102 Main St., Batavia.
TICKETS: $16 for adults and $14 for students and seniors. Available at showtix4u.com.
INFORMATION: Go to bataviaplayers.org.
