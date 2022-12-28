(Dreamstime/TNS)

Haven’t seen your doctor in awhile?

(TNS) – When Claudia Siegel got a stomach bug earlier this year, she reached out to her primary care doctor to prescribe something to relieve her diarrhea. The Philadelphia resident was surprised when she received an online message informing her that because she hadn’t visited her doctor in more than three years, she was no longer a patient.

