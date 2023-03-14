BATAVIA – Karen Crittenden, a Genesee County artist who works in a variety of media and styles, will lead a hands-on collage multimedia demonstration tonight at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council at Seymour Place, 201 East Main St.

The demonstration is presented as part of the Batavia Society of Artists monthly meeting.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1