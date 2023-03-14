BATAVIA – Karen Crittenden, a Genesee County artist who works in a variety of media and styles, will lead a hands-on collage multimedia demonstration tonight at the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council at Seymour Place, 201 East Main St.
The demonstration is presented as part of the Batavia Society of Artists monthly meeting.
All materials for the demonstration will be provided at no charge. The program is free for Society of Artists members; non-members are welcome to participate with a $5 fee.
Crittenden is a lifelong artist who has had a love of all things colorful and accessible. Her current work has been based in collage/mixed media and photography.
Crittenden has traveled to a lot of wonderful places and this often influences her work.
More recently, Crittenden has been collecting and working on making books, journals and junk journals with all the fun vintage and handmade ephemera to go inside those books.
She also enjoys designing and stitching her own embroidery designs.
Crittenden owns and operates Karen’s Yarn Paper Scissors, 550 East Main St., Batavia, where she offers classes in mixed media, junk journals and folios, and other art and craft lessons. She first opened her shop in September 2012 after more than a decade as a social worker for various mental health agencies.
She had crafted all her life and worked in the fiber arts, crocheting and embroidering. She also had worked on her drawing skills some and had them in her counseling work with seniors and people with developmental disabilities.
Crittenden is an alumnus of Genesee Community College, University of Rochester and Roberts Wesleyan College.
GO ART!’s Tavern 2.0.1 will be open for cash purchases.
The Society of Artists is always accepting new members. Membership dues are $30 per person, $50 for a couple, and $10 for students or veterans.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.