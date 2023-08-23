BATAVIA — The Mothers of Veteran Suicide received $3,330 in proceeds from an Aug. 7 Sock Hop that took place at Batavia Downs.
Western Regional Off-Track Betting (WROTB) and Batavia Downs President and CEO Henry Wojtaszek was joined by staff from Mothers of Veteran Suicide Thursday for a check presentation.
“We know how important the work that Mothers of Veteran Suicide does in the veterans community,” Wojtaszek said. “They have had their RV at our concert series and have travelled around the country raising awareness. We are honored to have helped host this event to raise much needed funds for their mission.”
President/CEO of Mothers of Veteran Suicide Michele Ladd said the organization is grateful for Batavia Downs’ staff.
“With their promotion and assistance, we were able to put on an event that attracted more people than we thought we would have,” Ladd said.
Batavia Downs said over 150 people attended the Sock Hop which, included music by Ruby Shooz, an appearance from Batavia Downs Ambassador and NFL Hall-of-Famer Thurman Thomas and several raffles which raised an additional $1,994 in funds.