GENESEO – SUNY Geneseo’s a cappella group Southside Boys will perform a benefit concert Saturday to aid the mission and ministry of St. Michael’s Church in Geneseo.
The concert, billed as “An Evening of Musical Entertainment,” is scheduled for 7 p.m. at The InterFaith Center, 11 Franklin St., Geneseo. Doors open at 6:-0 p.m.
Refreshments will be available.
Tickets, which cost $10 per person or $20 for a family, at available at the St. Michael’s office, 23 Main St., (585) 243-1220, the NOT DOT Shop, 127 Main St., Geneseo, and at the door.
Southside Boys are SUNY Geneseo’s oldest and only male and genderqueer a cappella group. They have been singing a variety of styles a cappella since 1991.