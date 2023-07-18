BATAVIA — The Holland Land Office Museum has announced the next edition of its Guest Speaker Series.
The presentation will take place 7 p.m. Wednesday. Re-enactors Ed Brodbeck and David Kreutz will be portraying General Ulysses S. Grant and President Abraham Lincoln, in a dramatic retelling of the relationship the two leaders had during the Civil War.
Admission is $5 or $3 for museum members. Those interested attending may contact the museum at (585) 343-4727 or hollandlandoffice@gmail.com.
This project is made possible with funds from the Statewide Community Regrant Program, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by GO ART!
The Guest Speaker Series bring residents from Genesee County and beyond to share historical items of local, national and global interest, often simultaneously. It remains a popular part of the museum’s offerings.