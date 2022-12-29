As communities begin to say farewell to 2022 and put the dangerous conditions of the Christmas weekend behind them, there are myriad ways to welcome 2023.
And with the ne year, comes another year of hope as we look to the future.
It’s always a privilege to spend some quality time with friends and family as you ring in the new year.
While many may choose to stay home in the warmth of their homes, those who want to head out and spread holiday cheer have a variety of venues to choose from as they plan to celebrate Saturday night.
Consider these area New Year’s events:
n First Baptist Church Crossover Event Center at 224 Main St., Arcade will host a NYE event. The evening begins at 9 p.m. with games and food prior to the night concluding at Midnight when the ball drops from the church steeple. The event is family-friendly and the community is welcome to attend.
n Last Night Perry 2023 will be held from 5 p.m. to Midnight at Perry High School & Perry Elementary School at 33 Watkins Ave., Perry. Entertainment includes 25 musical acts and performances, the pool will be open at the High School until 8:30 p.m., the Rotary will have a café serving food and refreshments and a balloon drop is slated for Midnight. Cost for the event is $10 per person or $25 per family up to six individuals.
n Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets at 2357 Humphrey Road, Varysburg will host dinner and dancing on New Year’s Eve with dinner starting at 3 p.m. featuring prime rib and frutti di mare dinners. The DJ, featuring Scott’s Rockin’, will kick-off the evening at 8:30 p.m. when dancing begins. Stay for a champagne toast at Midnight to ring in 2023.
Additionally, Byrncliff is offering an overnight package starting at $319.99 per couple, which includes lodging, dinner and brunch. For more information, call (585) 535-7300.
n Ration Wine Bar in Perry will open at 2 p.m. New Year’s Eve and remain open through the ball drop. Make it an evening to remember and rent an outdoor igloo for your dining experience. For more information, call (585) 237-8581.
n The Holland Land Office Museum at 131 West Main St., Batavia will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve so viewers will have a last chance to explore the Wonderland of Trees. Stop out and enjoy the scenery prior to heading out for dinner.
n Farmer’s Creekside Tavern & Inn at One Main St., LeRoy, will host a New Year’s Eve event at both 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. featuring a seven-course tasting menu starting with champagne. Cost is $125 per person. The 8:30 p.m. reservation allows for a $150 non-refundable igloo rental. A firework show hosted by the Village of LeRoy is slated for 9 p.m. For more information, call (585) 786-6007.
n Batavia Downs Gaming, 8315 Park Rd., Batavia, hosts a Great Gatsby-themed New Year’s Eve Party from 5:30 to 11:30 p.m. Dec. 31. Each ticketholder will receive $100 Free Play, open bar until 10 p.m., buffet dinner from 6 to 8 p.m., live music 8 to 11 p.m., fireworks at 10:30 p.m. No one under age 21 allowed inside party. Reservations required. Call Sara at (585) 343-3750. Batavia Downs, 8315 Park Rd.
n New Year’s Eve Bash 2022 is slated for 7 p.m. NYE at 4 Center St., Geneseo. Celebrate New Year’s Eve at the Geneseo Riviera with Johnny Rawls & The Love Machine. Rawls will perform his legionary Blues opening with Griffith & Martino. Cost for the event is $45 and includes hor ‘dourves and cash bar. Discount room rates for attendees at the Quality Inn in Geneseo. Let them know you’re attending the event when booking your room.
n Deer Run Winery at 3772 West Lake Road, Geneseo will host a New Year’s Eve six-course wine pairing dinner prepared by Chef Jerry Manley. Cost is $122 with seating times slated for 6 and 8 p.m. Visit deerrunwinery.com for full menu and reservations. Call (585) 346-0850 for more information.