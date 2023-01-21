MOUNT MORRIS – Students from five area school districts should their creativity as they sought to complete tasks using robots built from LEGOs, the colorful plastic building-block toy,
But these days, the LEGO is more than just interlocking bricks. A LEGO project may be accompanied by an array of gears, mini figures and other parts.
On Jan. 14, Genesee Valley BOCES hosted the First LEGO League Qualifier Tournament. The top two teams at the tournament, staged at Genesee Valley BOCES Mount Morris, would advance to a tournament in Buffalo.
The First LEGO League was designed to engage youth through STEM learning and exploration. Students obtained hands-on learning while discovering, exploring, and challenging themselves to apply their skills in a competition.
“Events like this are a wonderful opportunity for the students to express their creativity, learn how to work together on a team, and think critically about a problem,” said Ted Smith, the head judge of the competition at the senior crisis intervention specialist at Genesee Valley BOCES Mount Morris.
“These are all skills which they will need in their life,” Smith said, “so being able to develop them in an event like this is good.”
Students from Dansville, Keshequa, Oakfield-Alabama, Warsaw, and Wayland-Cohocton competed against each other during three rounds that lasted two and a half minutes each. The goal was to complete the most missions and earn the most points.
Sixty students in grades four through eight participated in this event. The first part of the day was the presentation portion. During the presentation competition teams were judged on three specific areas, one being their innovation project – where they had to identify and research a problem to solve around this year’s theme focused around clean energy solutions.
Also teams had to present on their robot design. They had to identify their mission strategy and design their robot and programs to create an effective plan, and the last was on the core values, where they had to apply teamwork and respect each other’s ideas and work together as a team on their specific challenge.
Smith, the head judge, explained he enjoys looking for a student’s level of interest and looks to see if they had fun as part of the project.
The overall champion was the Oakfield-Alabama Hi-Tech Hornets. The team, Wayland-Cohocton Golden Eagles 2, was awarded the finalist. Both teams will be going to the First Lego League Championship in Buffalo on Feb. 18 in Buffalo.
Awards were given to teams for core values, innovation project, robot design, robot performance, and a coach/mentor award.
Genesee Valley BOCES officials said the event was a success and that they look forward to hosting more First LEGO League Challenges in the future.
“The Genesee Valley Robotics program encourages students to practice real life engineering skills including computational thinking and iterative design,” said Steve Nole, coordinator of Enrichment Services at Genesee Valley BOCES. “The social-emotional impact of a program like this is also important as it helps many students find new connections to their school and classmates.”
