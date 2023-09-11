BROCKPORT – Two stars from Geva Theatre Center’s production of “The Wizard of Oz” will be featured in the first of this year’s “Stage Whispers” talks at SUNY Brockport.
The talk is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the Tower Fine Arts Center Black Box Theatre, 180 Holley St. Admission is free.
“Stage Whispers: Conversations with Theatre Professionals” is an ongoing alliance between SUNY Brockport’s department of theatre and music studies and Geva Theatre Center in Rochester.
Barnaby Reiter and Jennifer Sánchez will be the season’s first guests.
Long familiar to audiences around the world, “The Wizard of Oz” has been adapted to the stage numerous times. The Geva production, based on the movie, was adapted for the Royal Shakespeare Company.
Director Zi Alikhan has re-imagined the material to explore what it means to go “over the rainbow” to discover your true self in the Land of Oz.
Geva’s Acting Education Director, Lara Rhyner, adds that the production is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community with themes of self-acceptance, identity journeys, social justice, and chosen family.
Reiter, originally hailing from the other Oz (Australia), has found a new home in New York. However, it was during his final year of training at the Victorian College of the Arts that he made his professional debut, joining the ensemble of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” After that he embarked on Australasian tours of “Hairspray” and “Grease,” and appeared on “The Voice/Australia.” Reiter made his American debut in the national tour of “Jersey Boys.” Reiter has also showcased his talents as a writer and composer, receiving accolades for his original, award-winning musical comedy, “Suitcases, Baggage & Other Synonyms.”
Sánchez is a Brooklynite by way of Albuquerqu. Her Broadway credits include “The Rose Tattoo,” “Pretty Woman,” “Sunday in the Park With George,” “On Your Feet,” “Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark,” “Ghost,” “Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown,” “West Side Story” (Arthur Laurents’ bilingual revival). Off-Broadway, she was seen in “The Alchemist,” “Little Miss Sunshine” (Second Stage), “I’m Getting My Act Together” and “Taking it on the Road” (Encores! Off-Center). Sánchez is also an award-winning songwriter and musician.
The “Stage Whispers” series gives community members insight into the process of professional theater artists.
For more information, please call (585) 395-2496.