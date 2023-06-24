Student theatrical productions from 10 GLOW region schools received more than 50 “Stars of Tomorrow” awards from the Rochester Broadway Theater League.
Students from Albion, Avon, Batavia, Caledonia-Mumford, Holley, Le Roy, Lyndonville, Medina, Mount Morris and Warsaw were recognized with a total of 54 awards, including 25 individual honors. Ten of those who received individual honors also competed in “Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound!” for a chance to represent the region at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, or Jimmys, in New York City.
“Stars of Tomorrow” began in 1999 with the intent to bring recognition to high school musicals and the students on stage and behind the scenes.
The awards are given for categories that includes Overall Excellence in Musical Production, Acting Ensemble, Vocal Ensemble, Dance Ensemble, Student Orchestra, Production Design, Production Crew, Productions of the Year and Excellence in Performance in a Leading Role.
This year, most award categories were presented in two division - Large Schools, with 500 or more students, and Small Schools, with less than 500 students. Le Roy, Albion and Medina productions were in the Large School division.
The awards also includes The Impact Award, which recognizes the behind-the-scenes heroes of a production. The award could go to anyone, including a set designer, directors, lighting or sound technicians, costumers, students and adults. The award is selected based on nominations provided to the Rochester Broadway Theater League.
This year, Dustin Gardner of Holley was an Impact Award winner.
Schools and students are chosen for the awards based on high scores given by “Stars of Tomorrow” adjudicators who travel to each district’s productions to rate the shows.
High schools with fall and spring musicals in Monroe and surrounding counties, including Genesee, Livingston, Orleans and Wyoming counties, are eligible to participate in the “Stars of Tomorrow” program. Awards were presented May 11 during the Stars of Tomorrow Recognition Ceremony on stage at the RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre.
Among the GLOW region schools, Le Roy received a total of 13 awards for its production of “Les Miserables - School Edition,” based on Victor Hugo’s 1862 novel that tells the story of Jean Valjean, a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption. Set against the backdrop of 19th-century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution, the show is considered one of the most challenging musicals short of doing an opera.
Avon received nine awards for its production of “The 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” while Caledonia-Mumford’s “Bye, Bye Birdie” and Lyndonville’s “The Wizard of Oz” received eight awards each. Holley’s production of “Willy Wonka” and Medina’s “Disney’s The Little Mermaid” each received four awards. Batavia, which also staged “Les Miserables,” earned three acting awards. Two awards each were received by Albion, for “The Addams Family,” and Mount Morris, for “Little Women.” Warsaw received an award for “Bright Star.”
List of Winners
ALBION: Excellence in Production Crew, Excellence in Student Orchestra.
AVON: Excellence in Overall Musical Production, Excellence in Acting Ensemble, Excellence in Dance Ensemble, Excellence in Production Crew, Excellence in Production Design, Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Emma Davies as Olive Ostrovsky, Hannah Cousins as Rona Lisa Peretti, Michael Farmer as William Barfee, and Olivia Newman as Marcy Park.
BATAVIA: Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Clara Wood as Cosette, Melania deSa e Frias as Eponine, and Saniiya Santiago as Mademoiselle Thenardier.
CALEDONIA-MUMFORD: Excellence in Overall Musical Production, Excellence in Acting Ensemble, Excellence in Vocal Ensemble, Excellence in Production Crew, Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Aaliya Kocher as Rose Alvarez, Bella Pillittere as Mae Peterson, Markus Phillips as Conrad Birdie, and Thomas Murdock as Albert Peterson.
HOLLEY: Dustin Gardner, The Impact Award; Excellence in Vocal Ensemble, Excellence in Dance Ensemble, Excellence in Production Crew,
LE ROY: Excellence in Overall Musical Production, Excellence in Acting Ensemble, Excellence in Vocal Ensemble, Excellence in Dance Ensemble, Excellence in Production Crew, Excellence in Student Orchestra, Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Ashlyn Puccio as Fantine, Aubrey Puccio as Mademoiselle Thenardier, Cooper Terry as Thenardier, Evan Williams as Jean Valjean, Jackson Cain as Marius, Maureen Klaiber as Cosette, and Nathan Yauchzee as Javert.
LYNDONVILLE: Excellence in Overall Musical Production, Excellence in Acting Ensemble, Excellence in Vocal Ensemble, Excellence in Dance Ensemble, Excellence in Student Orchestra, Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Amir Huzair as Scarecrow, Annabelle Follman as Cowardly Lion, and Elizabeth Whipple as Dorothy.
MEDINA: Excellence in Production Crew, Excellence in Student Orchestra, Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Elaina Huntington as Ursula and Seagan Majchrak as Ariel.
MOUNT MORRIS: Excellence in Acting Ensemble, Overall Excellence in a Leading Role to Emily Mike as Jo March.
WARSAW: Excellence in Production Crew.
GLOW-region students who were part of the “Stars of Tomorrow NYC Bound” competition include Emma Davies of Avon High School, Bella Pillittere of Caledonia-Mumford Middle/High School, Aubrey Puccio, Ashlyn Puccio, Evan Williams, Cooper Terry and Nathan Yauchzee, all of Le Roy Junior-Senior High School; Annabelle Follman, Lyndonville Central School; Seagan Majchrak of Medina Junior-Senior High School, and Emily Mike of Mount Morris Central School.
Evan Williams and Hope Galloway of Brighton High School won the competition. They were among 40 student actors from the Greater Rochester area who were vying for a spot at the Jimmys.
“It was something I’ve always dreamed of, something that I’ve always saw happen to others and didn’t think it would ever happen to me,” said Evan, who has competed in “NYC Bound” for the past three years.
About 100 student performers from across the country are expected to participate at the NHSMT awards, which are also known as The Jimmy Awards. The awards culminate with a June 26 competition at the Minskoff Theatre in New York City.