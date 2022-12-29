Area residents are invited to celebrate the start of 2023 with a First Day Hike.
There are several opportunities with hikes being organized by Letchworth State Park and along the Genesee Valley Greenway. Temperatures are forecast to be around 50 degrees, though there may be rain.
First Day Hikes are taking place at 100 state parks, historic sites, wildlife areas, canal trails and public lands on New Year’s Day. Start times – like the hikes themselves – vary.
“There’s no better way to kick off the New Year than with family and friends among the winter beauty of our public parklands and state lands,” Gov. Kathleen C Hochul said in a news release. “With so many First Day Hikes to choose from around the Empire State, New Yorkers can take a break from the hectic pace of the holidays and find the perfect setting to welcome a bright, optimistic new year.”
The walks and hikes are family-friendly, and typically range from 1 to 5 miles depending on the location and conditions. New for 2023, the statewide celebrations are introducing additional hikes along the Genesee Valley Greenway.
First Day Hikes started in Massachusetts in 1992 and have become a national event taking place in all 50 states.
Hikes in the GLOW region include:
Letchworth State Park
All hikes are free. For more information, call (585) 493-3616 or (585) 493-3637.
n First Sunrise Hike: 7 to 8:30 a.m. Witness the first sunrise of 2023 from Archery Field Overlook, the “Grand Canyon of the East” view at Letchworth State Park. This easy hike on mostly-level ground offers wonderful views and great photo opportunities. 1 mile. Meet at the Humphrey Nature Center in the south end of the park, 1 mile south of the Castile entrance.
n First Day Hike Around Trout Pond: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Hike a loop around Trout Pond, the human-enhanced wildlife habitat, fishing pond, and water source for the fountain at the Glen Iris Inn. This moderate hike covers mostly flat ground but follows a complete loop around Trout Pond. Experience the hushed, densely fern-covered pine woods in their winter slumber beside the beautiful pond. 1½ hours, 1 mile. Meet at the Humphrey Nature Center in the south end of the park, 1 mile south of the Castile entrance.
n First Day Waterfalls Hike: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Hike to Middle Falls and Upper Falls. This easy hike over mostly flat surfaces offers incredible views, plus the Glen Iris fountain, known to some as the “Ice Volcano” in the winter. 1 mile. Meet at the Humphrey Nature Center in the south end of the park, 1 mile south of the Castile entrance.
n First Day Waterfalls Hike: 1 to 3 p.m. Hike to Inspiration Point, the Glen Iris Fountain, and Middle Falls. This more moderate hike offers incredible views and explores exotic trees, as well as state and national champion trees. 2 miles. Meet at the Humphrey Nature Center in the south end of the park, 1 mile south of the Castile entrance.
n First Day Hike to Hogsback Overlook: 10 to 11:30 a.m. A guided hike along the Highbanks Trail with views of the Mount Morris Canyon. The Hogsback Overlook provides views of a unique geological feature of the gorge within Letchworth State Park. 1½ miles. Meet at the North Highbanks Shelter, in the north end of the park near the swimming pool.
n First Day Hike to Mount Morris Dam: 1 to 2:30 p.m. See the Mount Morris Dam as only a winter hiker can, with hard-to find views exposed by bare trees. Hear stories of the creation of the Mount Morris Dam and its importance to communities on the Genesee River, including some of the most productive farmland in New York and the City of Rochester. 1½ miles. Meet at the North Highbanks Shelter, in the north end of the park near the swimming pool.
Genesee Valley Greenway
Several First Day hikes are offered, including in Avon, York, Scottsville and Nunda. In case of severe weather, check Genesee Valley Greenway State Park on Facebook for event status. For information, call (585) 493-3614.
n First Day Hike York: 11 a.m. This location offers 3 different starting points but all end with a lunch and campfire at the York Landing Parking Area at 12:15 p.m. All hikes will offer unique views of farmland, forest, and the Genesee River. The starting points are Piffard, Route 63 – Yard of Ale restaurant parking lot. Hike north 2.8 miles; Fowlerville, Fowlerville Road, hike south 2.6 miles; and York, York Landing Parking Area, hike north/south. Parking is available at the meet site.
n First Day Hike Avon: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meet in Avon at the Erie-Attica Trail parking lot for hot dogs, snacks, and beverages. Warm yourself by the campfire before embarking on a hike along the Erie-Attica Trail for 1 mile to Genesee Valley Greenway State Park, then hike north or south for as many miles as you wish.
n First Day Hike Scottsville: 1 to 3 p.m. Begin the year with a self-guided walk along the newly resurfaced Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. Hiking is all day but join us between 1 and 3 p.m to warm up by the campfire. Head south to the Lehigh Valley Trail and Genesee River Bridge overlook for a 5-mile round trip, or, if you prefer, head north or south to the next crossroad for a shorter 2-mile roundtrip. Meet at Canawaugus Park. Hike participants are invited to the fire pit at Canawaugus Park before starting their self-guided hike along the Greenway. Parking is available at the meet site.
n First Day Hike Nunda: 2 p.m. Join Martha Blair and Jennie Flint from Be Well in Nunda on a 2.8 mile hike along Genesee Valley Greenway State Park. Afterwards, all hikers are invited to drive to the Nunda Historical Society, 24 Portage Rd., Nunda, for refreshments and warmth. Meet at Town of Nunda Maintenance Facility, Hay Road.