MOUNT MORRIS – The Livingston County Department of Health has been awarded more than $3.8 million in a grant by the New York State Department of Health through the state’s Special Supplemental Nutrition for Women, Infants and Children program.
The county will receive $3,859,500, provided at $771,900 annually for five years, to assist with the county’s award-winning WIC program while also providing financial support for the county’s Breastfeeding Peer Counseling Program.
The Women, Infants and Children program is a federal supplemental nutrition program that provides nutrition education, monthly benefits for healthy foods, referrals and breastfeeding support. WIC provides these services to eligible infants, children up to age five, pregnant women, breastfeeding women and postpartum women.
“We are grateful to have been awarded funding to support these critical programs in our area,” said Jennifer Rodriguez, Livingston County public health director. “This grant will allow us to continue to make a significant impact on the lives of mothers and their young children and ensure that their health-related needs are met.”
The Livingston-Wyoming WIC Program received the Gold Level Breastfeeding Award of Excellence from the United States Department of Agriculture for its breastfeeding promotion and support of the Women, Infants and Children program. The Breastfeeding Award of Excellence is part of the USDA’s effort to recognize local WIC agencies that have provided exemplary breastfeeding promotion and support in their communities. The award is intended to provide a model for and to motivate local agencies to strengthen their breastfeeding promotion and support activities, thus, increase breastfeeding and breastfeeding duration rates among WIC participants.
WIC serves to safeguard the health of low-income pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age 5 who are at nutritional risk by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets, information on healthy eating including breastfeeding promotion and support, and referrals to health care. More information about WIC can be found at www.fns.usda.gov/WIC.
For more information on Livingston-Wyoming WIC, go to https://www.livingstoncounty.us/193/WIC or call (585) 243-7530 or text 855-479-4129 to make an appointment and receive services.