BROCKPORT — The families of the late Baptist and Christina (Costa) Stefani, and Dominic and Johanna (Rigoni) Costa gathered for their 43rd consecutive annual family reunion Aug. 13 at LaDue Alpacas.
Both founding families made their homes in Limerock. After a buffet and dessert table, there was a fiercely competitive baked goods auction led by Matt Cantiello of Rochester and short business meeting conducted by Ann (Tracy) Publow of Irondequoit. Family news since last year included:
n Jacob Pocock and Colleen Leise of Bergen became engaged to be married.
n Dakota Pocock and Ally Finch of Pavilion delivered our newest family member, baby Charli.
n Anna-Winter Pocock on July 22, 2023. At a mere 22 days old, she was the youngest participant
at this year’s reunion.
n Darlyn (Costa) Hawkins of LeRoy was the oldest person in attendance at the reunion.
n Merlyn and Marilyn (Costa) Pocock of Bergen were the longest married couple in attendance, having enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
n Carl Stephens of Stafford passed with his family by his side on May 10, 2023. He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Miner) Stephens; children, David C. Stephens of Stafford, Debra (Scott) Wolff of Batavia; sister-in-law Elizabeth Stephens of Bergen; six grandchildren, Dr. Amanda (Thomas)
Demmer, Kristy Ambrose, Felecia Wolff, Jacob (Elizabeth) Wolff, Valerie Ann Stephens, Carl D. Stephens; and four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Madeleine, Owen and Hannah.
n Terry Slane of Mayhill, N.M., formerly of Pavilion, went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 10, 2023 — one day before his 75th birthday. He is survived by his wife, Marsha Slane; children Shelly (Robert) Gately of Byron, Jennifer (Christopher) Blake of Byron, Jason (Mary) Slane of Amarillo, Texas, Christina (Jeremy) Gray of Dansville, and Richard (Chasity) Washburn of Wayland.
n Christopher and Ann Publow of Irondequoit hosted this year’s event. LaDue Alpacas offered the reunion-goers a chance to learn about, feed and play with goats and alpacas in a crowd-free, personal, immersive educational experience.
Family members got to learn what makes these exotic creatures and their fiber so unique.
Mary (Lathan) Goldstin of Caledonia will be leading next year’s Stefani-Costa Family Reunion.