Still kickin’, still pickin’
CONCERT: Ghost Riders will celebrate 30 years of family, friends and song
About a dozen area musicians have called themselves “Ghost Riders” through the years, and another half-dozen musicians have regularly appeared with the Batavia-based country band.
And countless others have produced and mixed the band’s nine CDs, including four live compilations, and another nine DVDs.
All of those contributors - and the legacy of local music that they have created - will be celebrated Sunday when The Ghost Riders host a 30th anniversary gathering of “Musicians, Fans and Friends.” The concert is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. at Batavia Country Club, 7909 Byron Rd., Batavia. Admission is free.
The concert, said “Wild Bill” McDonald, one of the Ghost Rider’s founders, “will cover a snapshot of our past years, allow previous members of the Ghost Riders to share the stage with us and, as always, give the folks a good experience and something to talk about.”
McDonald had been traveling the United States with his own band, playing gigs wherever they could land them. He was home the winter of 1993 - writing songs, playing instruments, and working full-time jobs while raising a family - when he was approached by “some solid local musicians” who were interested in establishing “a new, solid country, Americana band, with great purpose.”
Those musicians would join McDonald as the original Ghost Riders. They included Jimmy “Steel” Duval of Victor, a pedal steel guitar and fiddle player; guitarist Brian Grazioplena of Batavia , bass Jim Palumbo of Batavia, and drummer Jim Symonds of Rochester. Grazioplena would later decide to continue working with a Buffalo group and was replaced by guitarist Larry Merritt of Batavia, though Grazioplena would later rejoin the Ghost Riders. When Palumbo moved to Florida for family reasons, the band invited another longtime musician, bass Bill Pitcher, to join them. Pitcher’s band at the time was in the process of disbanding.
“Our style was what we cut our teeth on,” said McDonald. “It was danceable, easy of the ears; a style for all ages to enjoy.”
The group allowed the musicians to keep “working at our trade full time and as much as our style would allow. That was our purpose,” McDonald said.
The band played its first show in at Confetti’s, a country bar in Genesee Country Mall, settled on its name in early 1994 at a jamboree in South Byron, and released its first album in 1995.
“That’s when we made it our business,” said Pitcher. “We were out there.”
The Ghost Riders have continued – with a few changes in personnel – playing across Western New York at summer festivals, private parties, and special events that they created, such as a flatbed tour to senior housing facilities in Batavia, and Ramble, a musical showcase and reunion for area musicians.
“We kept getting gigs. People would call and we kept booking,” Pitcher said. “The gigs were fun. We love the energy, the sound of the crowd and it was a fast, fresh country sound.”
Sunday’s show will commemorate and celebrate that legacy, said Pitcher, who became known as “Mild Bill” after joining The Ghost Riders. (Originally, the Bills had shared the same “Wild Bill” moniker, but Pitcher said he deferred to the several years younger McDonald in taking the new nickname.)
Pitcher and McDonald have remained in Ghost Riders, which now also counts Bill’s wife, Kay McDonald, as a Ghost Rider. Other current members include Jimmy “Steel” Duvall, and Bob Norton.
“We’ve invited any musician who ever played with Ghost Riders, anyone who sat in with us, in a jamboree, in a studio, or worked sound with the shows. We want to say thank you,” Pitcher said of the upcoming concert. “We want people to dance and have fun.”
A QUICK LOOK
WHAT: Ghost Riders 30th anniversary gathering of “Musicians, Fans and Friends.”
WHEN: 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 27.
WHERE: Batavia Country Club, 7909 Byron Rd., Batavia
ADMISSION: Free.
IF YOU GO: The event includes a chicken barbecue. A full bar and snack bar will be available. Picnic tables are available, and concertgoers may bring their own chairs.