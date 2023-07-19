BATAVIA – Genesee County STOP-DWI and the Genesee County Youth Bureau are joining forces with the Batavia Muckdogs to host the annual STOP-DWI Night at the Ballpark on July 25 at Dwyer Stadium, 299 Bank St.
The Genesee County Youth Bureau has a limited supply of complimentary tickets available for youth and their families. Get tickets by calling (585) 344-3960.
Throughout the night, families can take part in a variety of fun and interactive booths, receive numerous giveaways and have a chance to win a bike from Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle.
STOP-DWI is looking for everyone’s help cheering on 2022 TOP COP Awardees, Genesee County’s Deputy Sheriff Investigator David Moore and Le Roy Police Department’s Officer Jordan Wolcott, as they kick off the night by throwing out the first pitches of the game.
Investigator Moore and Officer Wolcott are both multi-year recipients of the programs’ TOP COP award and play an essential role in protecting the roadways in Genesee County.
Gates open at 5:35 p.m. The game starts at 6:35 p.m. The Muckdogs are scheduled to face division rival Niagara Power.
Event sponsors and contributors helping make this event possible include Batavia Police Benevolent Association, GCASA, Le Roy Moose Family Center, Salmon Orthodontics, The Red Osier Landmark Restaurant, Western New York Association of Chiefs of Police, Batavia Lions Club, Chapin Manufacturing, Graham Corporation, Kiwanis of Batavia, Polish Falcons Nest 493, O-A Lions Club, Genesee County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, Gerace Realty, Parise’s Auto & Towing and Adam Miller Toy & Bicycle.