OAKFIELD — Baby and preschool storytimes will resume in September at Haxton Memorial Library on 3 North Pearl St. .
Preschool Storytime is conducted 10:30 a.m. Mondays and is designed for children 2 to 5 years old. It includes stories, rhymes, songs, and activities related to a theme.
Baby Storytime is conducted 10 a.m. Saturdays. It is designed for infants and toddlers up to 2 years old and a caregiver. It includes rhymes, songs, and simple board books, followed by playtime.
Siblings may attend.