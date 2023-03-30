CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story had an incorrect day in the headline.
MOUNT MORRIS – The Genesee Valley Scholastic Art Show returns April 1 to the Genesee Valley Council on the Arts, 4 Murray Hill Drive.
Updated: March 31, 2023 @ 4:04 pm
An opening reception is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. April 1.
The Annual Scholastic Art Show showcases the variety of materials, methods and subjects that students approach in their art classes. The show often features a variety of digital and traditional media, including drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, jewelry, and textiles.
Participating schools come from Livingston, Genesee, Wyoming and Steuben counties. Teachers at each school select art work to submit to represent each course and grade level at their schools.
A closing reception and award ceremony is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. April 22.
The GVCA awards two scholarships during the closing reception. The scholarship was renamed in April 2017 in honor of the fallen Alexandria Gleason-Morrow, who was serving in the Air Force when she died in March 2017 from injuries sustained while performing maintenance duties in support of combat operations while serving in the Middle East with the 366th Fighter Wing. She was active in her high school arts program and aspired to be a high school art teacher once she had completed her service.
Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, until 7 p.m. Thursdays, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
For more information, go to www.gvartscouncil.org, or call (585) 243-6785.
