MEDINA — For approximately 28 years, Medina High School has collected canned food items for the Medina Area Association of Churches.
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, MAAC asked if the school would be willing to collect essential items instead, since they had a huge need for them. They asked the same favor again for this school year.
English teacher Kayla Rosenbeck and science teacher Sara Cinquino — advisers for the school’s Student Association — asked the students to help out and they delivered.
The students collected over 2,100 items for MAAC to distribute to those in need.
“We are always happy to help out,” Rosenbeck said in a news release. “My co-advisor Sara Cinquino and I knew our students would want to help out such a worthy organization. We are very fortunate that our students wanted to donate and that we had teachers who made it into a competition which definitely helped to bring items in. Our 8th graders brought in over 80 percent of all the donations this year.”
The Medina Fire Department showed up Dec. 7 to collect the items and deliver them. The students gave them a hand loading them into the vehicles.
