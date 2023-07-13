GENESEO — Charlotte McLean remembered walking in Geneseo’s Teddy Bear Parade as a kid. Now 23 years old, she decided to revisit that excitement on Saturday, joining hundreds of people for the march down Main Street.
Charlotte wore a straw hat with a white bunny on one side and a black bear on the other. She added some color to her ensemble with a purple skirt she crafted just for the parade to do something special and because she liked the color.
“I remember having a lot of fun marching in the parade as a kid, but then through my teens I didn’t do it because, you know, it wasn’t cool. Now, who cares? It’s still a lot of fun,” Charlotte said as she blew soap bubbles while waiting for the parade to start.
The parade helped kick off Saturday’s schedule at the Geneseo Rotary Summer Festival, which took place July 7 and 8 in the Village Park and was complemented by sales and activities on Main Street.
Those who marched — children were joined by parents, grandparents, a juggler and a stiltwalker, and others — were provided with an event T-shirt, a vial of soap bubbles and kazoos to hum on as they marched. The marchers were led by musicians that included Al “Buzzo” Bruno and Ted Canning and sang “When the Saints Go Marching In.”
The line of march began at St. Michael’s Church and continued past the Emmeline Austin Wadsworth Fountain on Main Street – with the bronze bear named Emmeline on top – to the Village Park, a distance of about a quarter-mile. As the first marchers were reaching the park, the line of marchers still stretched past the fountain.
As many as 500 people may have been part of the march, organizers estimated, with many more watching as the parade made its way down Main Street to the Village Park.
“Maybe we’ll have to start measuring how big the parade is by distance, instead of people,” said Rotary’s Heather Ferrero.
Participants came from across Livingston County and beyond, and included many first-time marchers.
Amanda Strauss said her family joins the parade every year.
“We did it when we were kids, so its become a tradition here for us,” she said.
This year, Amanda marched with several family members, including kids from 9 weeks to 8 years old. Their wagon of various teddy bears included one from last year’s parade that got separated from its owner. The Strausses brought the bear back with a sign around its next sharing its story in hopes of being reunited with its owner.
The parade was not limited to marchers with teddy bears. All variety of stuffed animals were present.
Logan Will of Dansville was marching for the first time. His brown bear, named “Super Teddy,” “has hearing aids just like me,” he said pointing to his bear’s ears.
Logan was joined by his parents Allison, who grew up in Geneseo, and Nick. They came out to walk in the parade, enjoy the festival and visit the library book sale.
Charlie Margauski of Geneseo was marching in the parade for the third time. He bought a blue and white polar bear from the children’s book “Polar Bear, Polar Bear, What Do You Hear” by Bill Martin Jr. and illustrated by Eric Carle.
Charlie said he likes to come and “see the stuffies,” the stuffed animals that other children march with.
Like the colorful pink and blue unicorn carried by Antra Alluri of Geneseo, who was marching for the second time. Antra said her unicorn is named Rainbow.
Riley Frame and her daughter Katie Walrath were visiting family at Conesus Lake when they decided to come and be a part of the parade before attending the Summer Festival.
“I come from a small town and thought this would be great for the kids,” said Riley. “It’s a way to create great memories for kids, families and grandparents.”
That sentiment was shared by many, including the Reardon family, who marched in the parade and then stayed to see The Happy Pirates show in the park. The trio of pirates engaged kids and adults alike in an interactive show that featured silly songs such as “Mega Pegga Legga Dinosaur,” that prompted a line of children-as-dinosaurs marching around the assembled crowd, or the energetic “You’ve Got to Fight For Your Right to Pirate.”
“We came for the Teddy Bear Parade, but the Pirates are always fun,” said Scott Reader, who with his wife Liz marched with their children Maggie and Ryan. Liz reader grew up in Geneseo, and the family now lives in Rochester.
“It’s a wonderful small town event that’s great for kids,” Scott Reardon said. “It’s a lot of fun and brings the whole community out.”
Jeff Peden, the stiltwalker known as “Shorty,” had a unique perspective on the parade as he stood well above the marches.
“I get to be able to see it all,” he said, with a laugh. “In a typical parade you march in a line and everything is in front of you. This one, it’s all around you. It’s a fun variation.”
Rick Simpson, a juggler who with Peden forms the duo Just Foolin’ Around, shared a variety of tricks — juggling bowling pins, and playing with what appeared to be a giant yo-yo that he would toss high in the air. He and Peden have been a part of the festival and parade for 31 years.
“It’s such a great community festival and the parade is such fun,” Simpson said. “How often do you get to march down Main Street with a couple hundred kids behind you?”