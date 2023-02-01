STRYKERSVILLE — St. John’s United Church of Christ will host a “Super Basket Raffle” on Feb. 11.
STRYKERSVILLE — St. John’s United Church of Christ will host a “Super Basket Raffle” on Feb. 11.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets are $5 a sheet or five sheets for $20.
Drawings will start at noon at the church on 608 Centerline Rd. The church is at Centerline and Dutch Hollow roads.
For more information, call (585) 457-3713.
