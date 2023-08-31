Suburban Rochester Art Group opening show at Caledonia gallery

CALEDONIA – The Village Gallery, 3119 Main St., reopens Saturday with an exhibition of work by the Suburban Rochester Art Group.
Suburban Rochester Art Group, which was founded in 1957, was organized to provide an opportunity for Rochester-area artists to develop their creative abilities through regular meetings, demonstrations, and exhibits. The group strives to maintain high standards creatively and ethically and maintain its not-for-profit status by striving to culturally enrich the surrounding community.
Art work from members of the group will be on display at the Village Gallery from Sept. 1 to 30. A reception is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 1 as part of “First Friday.”
Regular gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, and by appointment. For information, call (540) 353-2095 or go to thevillagegallerycaledonia.com/.
“Still Life With Swan,” a painting by Debra Becks Cooper.