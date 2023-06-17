BATAVIA – The Old Hippies are leading a youth movement.
Longtime Genesee County musicians Kay and Bill McDonald bring back their “Homegrown! Concert Series” with shows June 23 and 30 at Jackson Square. Among the dozen or so artists scheduled to appear are a half-dozen youth artists.
“Our goal is to really promote the youth artists, some who are under 10 years old,” said Bill McDonald. “We believe it’s a good event for the community and surrounds.”
Concerts are scheduled for 6 p.m. June 23 and 30 in Jackson Square, the renovated alley between Jackson and Center streets that has become a popular summer concert location.
Both concerts are free and open to the public.
The shows will feature local favorites, upcoming talented youth artists and original music.
Veteran performers scheduled to appear include Old Hippies, Ghostriders, Don Thomas, Steve Kruppner, David Knaudt on June 23 and Deanna Spiotta on June 30.
Spiotta, a Batavia native who briefly lived in Nashville before relocating to Rochester, plays country, rock and folk and has been writing her own songs for about a decade. About half the songs she typically performs are original. She first got into music at John Kennedy Elementary school when she entered a talent show in third grade.
Youth artists announced for the concerts are guitarist Nolen Wright, bagpiper William Franz, guitarist Leah Ford, ukulele player Ayralynn Thompson, guitarist Spencer Moscicki on June 23 and accordionist Quinn Karcher on June 30.
Ford previously performed at Jackson Square in 2021.
The concerts will allow the younger talent to perform on a professional level stage, arena and with professional sound.
“It is a bit different this year as the number of local youths have grown,” McDonald said.
Bill and Kay are both part of the Old Hippies, a local band specializing in Americana roots music.
The “Homegrown!” series has evolved from the Old Hippies’ “Home to Home” concert series, which itself is an evolution from a series of weekly pandemic-inspired concerts presented live on Facebook by the Old Hippies.
Those first concerts found the McDonalds performing from the living room of their Florida home (the McDonalds are snowbirds) in spring 2020 when most people were stuck at home. The “Home to Home” concerts played for more than 60 consecutive Saturdays – sometimes with multiple shows a day – from the McDonalds’s homes in Florida and Batavia. As pandemic restrictions eased, the couple took the concerts to other locations.
The “Home to Home” concerts included a series of dates in Jackson Square in 2021 and 2022.
Plans are to stream the “Homegrown!” concerts on Bill McDonald’s Facebook page, facebook.com/bill.mcdonald.188/ and on the Old Hippies YouTube channel at https://tinyurl.com/bdd979s6 .
For updates, visit oldhippiesmusic.com or facebook.com/oldhippiesmusic .
The concert sponsors are the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council and Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. Funding for the concerts has come from the Statewide Community Regrants Program, a regrant program of the state Council on the Arts administered locally by GO ART! and funded by New York State. The grants were previously known as decentralization grants.