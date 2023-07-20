BATAVIA – The theme of Richmond Memorial Library’s summer reading program is “All Together Now”! The program, which events and activities for all ages, began in June and continue into August.
Summer Reading Programs are sponsored by the Friends of Richmond Memorial Library. To see all of the upcoming events for summer, visit batavialibrary.org/calendar.
The children’s summer reading program, for ages from birth to 12 years old, runs through Aug. 4.
This year’s children’s program includes the Read & Bead reading challenge, and Family Fun Fridays (2 p.m. each Friday). Other programs include Monday Story Time (10 a.m. for babies, toddlers and preschoolers), Music and Movement on Tuesdays (10 a.m. for ages 0-4, please register), Summer Play Café on Wednesdays (10 a.m.) and Lunch Bunch on Thursdays (noon for ages six and up who enjoy a longer story).
New this year: Agriculture Wednesdays! Celina Bartz from Cornell Cooperative Extension of Genesee County will be at the library at 3 p.m. each Wednesday to teach something about agriculture.
The teen summer reading program, for ages 13 to 17 years old, runs through Aug. 19. The teen program includes classes by Mandy Humphrey of Art of Mandy, Tween Walk & Talk, Resin Summer Camp, Craft Classes and more! Sign up online or in the Teen Corner for Teen Summer Reading BINGO – complete 25 challenges such as “Watch a documentary” or “Read a funny book” for a chance to win weekly prizes and a grand prize. Play for a chance to win a grand prize and weekly prizes.
The adult summer reading program, for ages 18 and old, runs through Aug. 19.
Adults are invited to participate in RML’s Adult Summer Reading BINGO Challenge. Complete library and reading challenges for a chance to win weekly and grand prizes. Participants in the adult summer reading challenge must have a valid library card in the NIOGA system to play for prizes. Register at the reference desk or at batavialibrary.org. Complete rules and information will be provided with registration and a sample BINGO board will be on display at the library. The three grand prizes are a book lover’s basket stuffed with bookish goodies valued at more than $100, a Kindle Paperwhite eReader, and a $50 gift certificate to Lift Bridge Books in Brockport. Weekly prizes include gift certificates from local businesses. Challenges range from “read a book about friendship” to “watch a film adapted from a book or play” to “attend a library program.” Programs planned for this summer include book discussions, craft classes, bookish trivia, concerts, film screenings, an author visit and more!
For information about library programs, visit batavialibrary.org, call (585) 343-9550 or stop by the library at 19 Ross St, Batavia.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.