super snacks

Metro Creative Connection

Serve baked tortilla chips instead of the traditionally fried version. Baked tortilla chips make just as good a base for nachos.

Four quarters of big game football can be grueling, especially for those watching at a house party where there’s a big-time buffet just an arm’s length away. It’s important to approach kickoff with a solid game plan to assure that you make it to the post-game wrap-up without getting sacked by too much Kansas City barbeque or too many Philly Cheesesteaks.

“Before you go to your viewing party, have a small, healthy snack such as an apple or a handful of raisins and nuts,” says Amanda Shanahan, registered dietitian nutritionist and manager of employee wellbeing at Univera Healthcare. “If you’re hungry when you get to the party, your willpower will go ‘wide right.’ ”

