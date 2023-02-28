BATAVIA — An event mixing art and food starts today in the city.
The third annual will TableTop ArtShow will commence, offering a chance for bite to eat and enjoy some art.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 12:01 am
BATAVIA — An event mixing art and food starts today in the city.
The third annual will TableTop ArtShow will commence, offering a chance for bite to eat and enjoy some art.
The opening reception is 7 p.m. at Eli Fish Brewing Company in Batavia. More than 15 local Western New York artists will be debuted and their selected work will be featured in this year’s show.
The show will consist of artist submissions up to three pieces of art. Each is featured in the show’s virtual portion which can be viewed online.
Of all the entries, 15 are selected by the TableTop ArtShow crew to be featured in a gallery show located on the walls of Eli Fish Brewing. Prizes will be awarded to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from the 15 selected TableTop ArtShow pieces.
The 15 selected pieces are also placed on a placemat type show and displayed in local restaurants for the month of March. There will also be a prize for the Peoples Choice Award at the opening reception.
The TableTop ArtShow came about after Melissa Flint and Brian Kemp were talking about how to bring art to the people during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when no shows were taking place. With galleries being closed, the duo came up with the idea of placing the show right in front of an audience. Restaurants had just reopened with guidelines that were prohibitive to a traditional gallery show of any kind.
“Put it on place mats” Flint had said, and just like that the TableTop ArtShow was conceived.
Currently there are 36 restaurants participating across Western New York. While most are in Genesee County, they also have restaurants from Wyoming, Monroe, and Erie counties who will be showing the art.
For more information, visit tabletopartshow.secure-decoration.com.
