Evan Williams has seen many standout productions on Broadway. He’s even had occasion to venture backstage at “Anastasia,” which starred John Bolton, a Broadway actor who grew up in Le Roy and has been a mentor to Evan and other students at his alma mater.
But nothing prepared Evan for the experience he had performing on a Broadway stage.
“Backstage, I could see the wildebeest from ‘The Lion King’ and walked past the elephant. Then, walking on stage it just blows your mind. It’s breathtaking,” said Evan, who performed at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre as part of the National High School Musical Theater Awards, which are also known as the Jimmy Awards.
Evan, who graduated last month from Le Roy Junior-Senior High School, joined 95 other finalists in New York City at the end of June for the awards program. Before the culminating performance there were several days of rehearsals, master classes, private sessions with Broadway vocal coaches and interviews with theater professionals. The goal was to help the students get a sense of what the business is really like from points of views the included actors, choreographers, composers and casting directors.
Evan acknowledged some initial nerves upon arriving in New York City.
“It was nerve wracking to go in and when first feeling out your place ... I was feeling a lot of imposter syndrome,” he said, though he likely wasn’t alone.
“When we first walked in, we might have thought we can’t do this. But I think that was natural,” he said. “As we talked, we recognized that we all earned our spot here, we were representing our regions. We realized, we can’t compare ourselves to the others and we built such a wonderful environment as a result of everyone here.”
The days leading up to the June 26 finale were intense. Up by 6:30 a.m., breakfast at 7:30 a.m. and then rehearsals would begin at 8:30 p.m. Rehearsals could go as late as 8:30 p.m., with breaks for dinner.
“It was beautiful being able to all work together,” Evan said. “I expected that we might become friends and the way we all came together was magical. When we walked in, we ... never saw it as competition. It was a chance to work together and learn.”
The student actors were divided into three groups. They would spend about three hours a day working on the opening number. Then, they’d work in groups and receive coaching from Broadway professionals.
There were classes on acting and vocalizing. Participants also prepared a solo in case they were selected as a finalist. The young actors also experienced a full-on press day where they were interviewed.
“There was so much to learn,” Evan said. “I think the main thing, the really cool thing, I learned, was to just sort of trust yourself. You have to learn to give yourself a break. Doing this for 12 hours a day you have to expect times of stress and learn to push through it.”
The Jimmy Awards capped a months-long winnowing process that began with students from more than a thousand high schools.
Evan and Hope Galloway of Brighton High School represented the Greater Rochester region after winning the Rochester Broadway Theater League’s “Stars of Tomorrow: NYC Bound!” competition.
Evan had been recognized by the RBTL’s “Stars of Tomorrow” program in May with an overall excellence in a leading role for his portrayal of Jean Valjean in Le Roy’s spring production of “Les Miserables,” one of the most challenging musicals to stage short of doing an opera.
Selected recipients of “Stars of Tomorrow” acting awards were then eligible to participate in the NYC Bound competition, which featured 40 performers. One actor and one actress were chosen to go to the Jimmy Awards.
Evan had previously competed in “Stars of Tomorrow: NYC Bound” as a sophomore and junior.
Winning, he said, “was something I always dreamed of. I always saw it happen, but didn’t think it would ever happen to me. It was such a joyful moment.”
After appearing on the Broadway stage, Evan shared an interesting observation. The stage at the RBTL’s Auditorium Theatre, where the NYC Bound competition took place, was “way bigger” than the Minskoff Theatre stage.
In the fall Evan will head to Point Park University in Pittsburgh, Pa., where he will major in musical theater. The conservatory style program will include acting, ballet, piano, oral composition and presentation.
But before then, Evan will return to the stage in August at the Jewish Community Center in Rochester for a production of “The Prom.” Performances are scheduled Aug. 10 to 13.
Evan plays Kevin, a character he describes as “fun and light hearted,” but is hesitant to say more as it may be too revealing.
Evan had previously appeared in a production of “Something Rotten” at the JCC and called it “one of the best working environments.”
He’s also appeared in “Bear,” a pop opera with OSC Creations,that was staged after COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted. The production, which explored teenage problems, included talkbacks with the audience.
“That show changed my life,” Evan said. “In talking with the audience, I realized that this is what I wanted to do. I realized that theater can change lives and inspire people. I want to be a part of that.”