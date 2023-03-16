MUMFORD – Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., will celebrate maple sugaring season in New York State during its annual “Maple Sugar Festival” in March.

The special event is scheduled March 18 and 19 and 25 and 26. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

