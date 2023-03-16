MUMFORD – Genesee Country Village & Museum, 1410 Flint Hill Rd., will celebrate maple sugaring season in New York State during its annual “Maple Sugar Festival” in March.
The special event is scheduled March 18 and 19 and 25 and 26. Festival hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
Visitors may follow tap lines along the Maple History Trail to a modern-day sugarhouse in the Museum’s Nature Center where fresh syrup will be boiling and see how the wood-fired evaporator transforms fresh, clear sap into thick, amber maple syrup. GCV&M naturalists will also talk about the tree-tapping process and history of sap collection. They will also talk about sugar maples and the collection techniques used to keep the sugar bush sustainable.
The trail will also feature traditional methods of sap collection and sugar in a 19th-century sugar camp staffed by costumed historical interpreters who will explain the techniques and tools early settlers used to collect sap and make maple sugar.
In the Museum’s Historic Village, maple-inspired “receipts” may be found cooking in historic kitchens. The tinsmith and cooper will be at work, and tree-tapping demonstrations are planned. Visitors may also hear from Haudenosaunee storytellers who will share cultural traditions. Representatives from SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry will demonstrate timber sports.
ASL interpretation will be offered for select programming on March 19 and 26.
Visitors may also fuel up with a “Pancake Plate” – think “garbage plate,” but maple-themed – in the Meeting Center, taste historic treats around the Historic Village, have a hot meal in the Depot Restaurant, or a historical craft beverage in the Freight House Pub.
A new event for 2023 is a “Maple Mixer” on Sundays in the Carriage Barn. There, for an additional fee, visitors can sample maple-themed cocktails, sweets, and savory treats.
The Museum’s Flint Hill Store will be stocked with products handcrafted in the Historic Village, local wares, Museum apparel, and real New York State maple syrup tapped at Genesee Country Village & Museum.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.