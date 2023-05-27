On Memorial Day Americans remember those who have died in military service to the United States. The National Moment of Remembrance is an annual event that asks all citizens, wherever they are at 3 p.m. local time, to pause for a duration of one minute in silent tribute to the men and women who have honorably served in uniform and to those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation.
The 4th annual Taps Across America will again honor those military members. At 3 p.m. on Memorial Day, thousands of participants will be spread out across our nation to sound the 24 notes of the solemn bugle call.
Buglers and trumpeters, along with other instrumentalists, will sound the call from their front porch, on their apartment balcony, in the driveway, on the sidewalk, and at cemeteries and memorials to make sure this musical tribute is given to those who, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, gave the last full measure of devotion.
Musicians can register to participate at www.TapsAcrossAmerica.org.
“Taps Across America” started in 2020 as a way to commemorate Memorial Day during the COVID pandemic.