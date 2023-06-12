GENESEO – A tasting event on June 16 will benefit the Livingston County Historical Society Museum.
The Association for the Preservation of Geneseo will host the annual event from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Museum, 30 Center St.
The event will feature wine from Good Spirits, beer from Strange Design, and cider from Three Falls Cider. Light snacks will be provided. Entertainment will be by the band Soul Medics.
Tickets, which cost $30 per person, are available by calling (585) 245-1893.
Proceeds from the event will go to the Livingston County Historical Society Museum.