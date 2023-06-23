BATAVIA — Three “Tea and Spirits” events will take place through September to benefit the Historic Batavia Cemetery.
The cemetery turned 200 this year.
“Join us for savory bites, sweet treats and stimulating chats with the famous and infamous residents of the Historic Batavia Cemetery,” organizers said in a news release.
The Holland Land Office Museum will host “Tea and Spirits” at 2 p.m. on July 23, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17.
The cemetery residents people can “chat” with include:
n July 23: Joseph Ellicott, Rachel Ellicott Evans and William Morgan.
n Aug. 20: Dean and Mary Richmond, Eli Fish.
n Sept. 17: Albert Brisbane, Gen. John Martindale, Rev. John Yates.
Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for museum members. They may be bought at the museum or by calling (585) 343-4727.
Space for the events is limited.