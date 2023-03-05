Teaching diversity

Elizabeth Lamark PhotographFilm director Tina Cannaday Chapman DaCosta stands in front of a World War II-era airplane at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo. The museum provided a backdrop for DaCosta’s film, “Dear Eleanor,” which used her parents’ life stories to teach lessons about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Tina Cannaday Champan DaCost, an alumna of Rochester Institute of Technology, is using her parents’ life stories to teach important lessons about diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Her film, “Dear Eleanor,” was shot at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo. The film chronicles her mother and father’s blossoming but distant romance while her father served as a plane mechanic in Dayton, Ohio, and later in Tuskegee, Ala., during World War II.

