MEDINA — Only a few days after Kate Messner’s newest book, “Once Upon a Book” was released, it made -13 on the Indie Bestseller List this week.

“Once Upon a Book” is about a girl named Alice who’s fed up with cold, snowy weather and wishes she could go someplace wonderfully warm. When the pages of a book flap nearby, she picks it up, begins to read, and is magically swept into the story.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags