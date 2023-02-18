MEDINA — Only a few days after Kate Messner’s newest book, “Once Upon a Book” was released, it made -13 on the Indie Bestseller List this week.
“Once Upon a Book” is about a girl named Alice who’s fed up with cold, snowy weather and wishes she could go someplace wonderfully warm. When the pages of a book flap nearby, she picks it up, begins to read, and is magically swept into the story.
“This book was unique in that it actually started with the art rather than the text,” Messner said. “Grace Lin had created a painting for Children’s Book Week 2019 — a girl walking along reading a book, with a lush forest as the background and birds that seemed to be reading over her shoulder. She loved the piece (it was gorgeous!) and really wanted to make it into a book but didn’t have an idea at the time.
“So she put a note in one of our online writing groups, asking if anyone might want to collaborate. When I saw the painting, I fell in love with it too. So, I took some time that day to brainstorm, wrote the opening lines for a story, and posted it in the group. Grace replied ‘And then...? Keep going!’ So over the next few weeks, I worked on a rough draft and sent it along to Grace. From there, we wrote together, revising until we had a story we loved as much as that original piece of art.”
Lin then created the other illustrations, and the book came out on Feb. 7. It took about three and a half years from the day they started working on the text for this book to the day it was published.
When asked how she feels that the two of them got on the Indie Bestseller list, Messner said they were thrilled. Lin and Messner spent book release week on tour, visiting schools and bookstores from coast to coast, and they shared their new book with thousands of readers during that time.
“It was an absolute joy, and it’s gratifying to know that our story resonated with so many readers in its first week in the world,” Messner said.
Messner, who grew up in Medina and graduated from Medina High School in 1988, has penned many titles for young readers including award-winning picture books such as “Over and Under the Pond,” “The Brilliant Deep, “and “Rolling Thunder”; novels that tackle real-world issues like “Chirp,” “Breakout,” and “The Seventh Wish”; mysteries and thrillers such as “Capture the Flag,” “Eye of the Storm,” and “Waking Up Missing”; the Fergus and Zeke easy reader series; and the popular chapter book series “Ranger in Time,” about a time-traveling search and rescue dog, and “History Smashers,” books with fun, well-researched fast history for kids who wants the truth in an engaging and entertaining way.
Growing up, Messner said reading was her absolute favorite thing to do.
“I loved how a story could just sweep me away, and even though I grew up in a small town, I felt as if I got to live a whole lot of extra lives in the stories I read,” she said. “To be a part of that magic for young readers is just such a privilege.”
Messner writes for a variety of age groups. She said it challenges her to think about how readers at different stages of their development might interact with a text.
As for aspiring authors, Messner has two pieces of advice: first to read widely and the second is to write. Reading makes you a better writer, and immersing yourself in the genre you want to write teaches you how to the story works. Sitting down to actually write is the first step to creating your book.
Messner has several new books also coming out this spring.
“Fergus and Zeke For President,” a new title in her easy reader series, coming out in May. In August, Messner has two books coming out: “History Smashers: Christopher Columbus and the Taino People,” which is coauthored with Taino elder and scholar Dr. José Barreiro, and “The Scariest Kitten in the World,” a picture book about an adorable kitten who hopes you’ll be terrified of her.
