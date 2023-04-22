BATAVIA — For the first time in years, Steve Majors will be returning to Western New York to give a talk about his memoir, “High Yella” at SUNY Brockport’s downtown Rochester campus.
The last time Majors has been in Batavia was five or six years ago briefly when his sister died.
Majors grew up in Batavia as the youngest, white-passing son in an all-Black family; and later, marrying his husband and adopting their two daughters.
“I grew up in a fair amount of what I would call trauma,” Majors said. “I was in a home for a number of years that was affected by alcoholism, addiction, physical and emotional abuse. I think we often consider childhood trauma as something that kids overcome over time, or leave behind when they become adults. But the truth is that trauma becomes a part of us, and still influences our emotions and behaviors as adults.”
For Majors he said he got to a point in his parenting where he could see his own childhood trauma how he was parenting his children and relating to them.
“I’ve journaled a lot about my childhood and family over the years. That became at some point public blogging,” he said. “The response I got from some of those blog posts over time was positive. A friend of mine looked at them, and said, ‘You know, it seems you have the makings of a book here.’”
A couple years ago Majors went back and pulled together some private journal entries and public blogs, sketched out an outline and agreed.
However, while it could be a good memoir, Majors said honestly he wrote it for his children.
“I wanted them to know how my childhood had influenced me as a parent, and how it was influencing our relationship,” he said. “I wanted them to meet some of the family members they never would have meet because they had passed away long ago. They were just faded photographs on the walls of our home.”
Majors wanted his daughters to know his family just as much as he did when they were alive.
Growing up in the 70s and 80s, Majors said people look back at that time as an element of the “good old days” or the “glory years.”
At that time Batavia still had a very small town feel, Main Street was just changing, and there were still many small stores which were family-owned and had been there for generations. Majors said there was an element of Batavia which was welcoming and friendly, but at the same time, was a predominately white community in a rural area.
“We were a Black family,” he said. “We felt different than everyone else.”
Majors said it wasn’t a hostile environment, but there were times it felt not quite welcoming. He said he has fond memories of Batavia overall — it feels like home still to him. But that’s another element he explores in “High Yella,” how the environment you grew up in affects you.
Majors family had lived in Batavia for generations; his grandmother moved into Genesee County in the late 1940s. That this ended up being a benefit of growing up in a small town where you have ties going back generations. People know you.
“I think that familiarity with who your family is and where you come from, that helps,” he said. “That’s why I say it’s nuanced. Yes, we felt part of the community. Having said that, you cannot escape the fact there were times I think that we felt otherized.”
Part of it might have been based on race, Majors said, but part of it might have been based on class. His family for many generations was a struggling family living close to the poverty line. It wasn’t until the 1980s when his family got a foothold into the middle class.
Over the years Majors has stopped in to visit Batavia, and said there have been touchstones which have not changed in decades. Yet there are other pieces which look remarkably different. He said he’s constantly amazed how Batavia reinvents part of itself continually.
A former TV journalist who has since published articles in the New York Times, Washington Post, and Boston Globe, Majors is an expert at writing and talking about race, queerness, and parenthood by drawing from history, current news, and personal experience. With “High Yella,” Majors writes an unforgettable and powerful memoir, delivering hard-won lessons on love, life, and family with exceptional grace.
The talk at SUNY Brockport will be 7:30 p.m. April 26 at Brockport Downtown REOC, 161 Chestnut St. in Rochester.
It is a free event put on by the Writers Forum, who, since 1967, brought in hundreds of writers — novelists, poets, playwrights, memoirists, screenwriters, cartoonists, and essayists from varied traditions — to Rochester and the SUNY Brockport campus. Visitors have included Nobel laureates and Pulitzer winners as well as many just starting their careers.