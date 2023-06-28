ALBION — A free USTA tennis camp will be offered next week by the Village of Albion Recreation Department.
The camp will take place 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday to Friday at the Albion High School tennis courts.
Participants do not need to be experienced tennis players, village officials said in a news release. Tennis balls will be provided.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own tennis racquets, although racquets will be provided to those who lack them.
Walk-up registration will be on Mondays at the beginning of the session, organizers said. Adults do not need to be present at the registration but it is encouraged.
Basic tennis skills will be taught to beginners, along with tennis drills and low-level match situations. Scoring, rules and regulations will be taught along with tennis strategies.
Experienced tennis players will have an opportunity to drill and play matches throughout the week.
The tennis camp will not take place on July 4. It will be postponed on any day involving bad weather.