He was a respected military leader who had attended the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and was a hero of the Civil War.
She was a sheltered, religious woman from Auburn.
The unlikely love story of Gen. Emory Upton and Emily Norwood Martin will be remembered in a June 5 program at Woodward Memorial Library, 7 Wolcott St., Le Roy.
“The Angel & The Warrior: The Love Story of Emily Martin & General Emory Upton” is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Don and Sharon Burkel will share the Civil War-era love story through original letters between Upton and Martin, diaries, and photographs and drawings that focus on the couple’s love story from 1867 to 1870..
The letters between Upton and Martin tells much about the private life in 19th century America, and follows their lives during what amounted to a brief time together.
Don Burkel reads from Emory Upton’s materials, while Sharon reads from Emily’s document. The documents are also supported by background material in a PowerPoint presentation.
“What stands out most is the misconception of Emory’s true character and his relationship to Emily and others with his family and friends,” Don Burkel said. “This turns a new page in looking at Upton’s personality and his relationship with Emily.”
The Burkels have been presenting programs about the letters and the tragic love story they tell since 2019. “The Angel & The Warrior” has been their focus for the past two years.
“What the audience will learn is there are many sides to Emory and Emily’s lives above and beyond the military,” Don Burkel said. “They will be surprised what the letters and diary divulge.”
Don Burkel has been researching, collecting documents and photographs on Emory Upton, his family, and sibling for the past 35 years. The Burkels have also traveled to many of the locations where Upton was stationed, engaged in battle, or in connection with the Martin family.
Upton, who was born in Batavia and attended the United States Military Academy at West Point, is seen as the epitome of a military officer. During the Civil War, he developed an innovative way to assault fortified Confederate positions during the Battle of Spotsylvania. He ended the war as a brevet major general, later serving as commander of cadets at West Point, and helping reform and modernize the Army.
The Upton Monument, one of the city of Batavia’s most-distinguished landmarks, was originally erected in late 1918 to commemorate the end of the Civil War.
Audiences, then, may be surprised to learn of Upton’s fervent devotion to Emily Norwood Martin, a sheltered, religious young lady from Auburn.
Martin, the daughter of a prominent New York family, and Upton met on her family’s estate in the 1860s and were married in February 1868. Their union was a happy one, but lasted just two years as she died in 1870 due to tuberculosis.
Accompanied by her older sister, Nellie, Emily Martin Upton had journeyed to the Bahamas in the hope that the climate would improve her health, but her condition rapidly deteriorated. She died in Nassau on March 29, 1870. Upton’s military duties in the United States prevented him from being at her side.
Originally buried on the Willowbrook estate, her remains were transferred to Fort Hill Cemetery to join those of her husband after his shocking suicide 11 years later. Gen. Upton, then 42, had never remarried, and at the time of his death was suffering from excruciatingly painful headaches, possibly caused by brain cancer.
In addition to the physical pain which may have prompted him to take his life, historians cite his enduring grief for Emily as a contributing factor in his death.
Don Burkel is president of The Holland Land Office Historical Society, and Sharon Burkel is longtime president of the Historic Batavia Cemetery.
For more information, go to https://woodwardmemoriallibrary.libcal.com/event/10661310.