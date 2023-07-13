Shake on the Lake is revisiting its early history this summer.
The Perry-based summer Shakespeare troupe is presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” as its summer touring production. The show is the first show performed by the troupe when it debuted back in 2012.
“The Complete Works of Williams Shakespeare (abridged)” opens July 14 in Pavilion and will be on tour for four weeks through Aug. 5 — the group’s longest summer tour yet. There will also be for the first time two weekends of performances in Silver Lake on July 28 and 29 and Aug. 4 and 5.
Shake on the Lake shows are fast-paced with running times around 90 minutes with no intermission as the outdoor shows chase the natural light each evening and a small number of actors portraying multiple characters. The cast features a mix of both young actors and Shakespeare scholars.
“The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” by Adam Long, Daniel Singer and Jess Winfield (founding members of the Reduced Shakespeare Company) parodies the plays of William Shakespeare with all 37 of the Bard’s plays – the comedies, histories and tragedies – being performed in comically shortened or merged form by only three actors
The cast for the Shake on the Lake production features Quinn Gasaway, Augustine Nguyen, and Heather Hooten. The show is directed by Dan Matisa.
Perry native Josh Rice is the company’s producing artistic director and co-founder with Pilar McKay. Both remain involved.
Shake on the Lake has, since its debut, has been holding a present-day mirror up to the Bard’s work and interpreting the productions in fast-paced, entertaining performances across Western New York. Audiences can expect topical humor, contemporary music with an old-world sound, and local references, which means no single performance of a show will likely be the same from town to town.
Creativity and spontaneity — it’s not unusual for actors to engage with audience members — are hallmarks of Shake on the Lake productions. Shows also make clever use of the limited number of props, sometimes incorporating props into elements of the set. Also, watch for sometimes small changes in a character’s costume or mannerisms to help identify when actors are changing roles.
Last year, Shake presented “MxBeth,” the troupe’s own interpretation of the Bard’s tragedy “Macbeth.” Audiences could catch a snippet of the Mission: Impossible” theme, encounter a knock-knock jock, and witness familiar pro wrestling moves during a fight scene.
The intentional misspelling of “MxBeth” was also a Shake on the Lake wrinkle, a nod tot he troupe’s decision to embrace the witches aspect of the play.
Performances of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) are planned in each of the GLOW region counties and adjacent counties on Monroe, Allegany and Erie. Shows, which go on rain or shine, are scheduled in Genesee County in Pavilion and Batavia, in Livingston County at Linwood Gardens and the Wadsworth Homestead in Geneseo, in Lyndonville in Orleans County, and in Arcade, Silver Lake and Letchworth State Park. Additional stops include Rochester and Brockport in Monroe County, Wellsville and Angelica in Allegany County, and East Aurora in Erie County.
Shake on the Lake is partnering with Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre, as it did with its “Twelfth Night” production.
Performances go on rain or shine, with rain venues available at each tour stop. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended for all venues.
All shows begin with live, toe-tapping pre-show music from the actors accompanying themselves of accordion, guitar and various percussion instruments that helps to introduce the cast.
Shake Schedule
The 2023 performance schedule is (all shows at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
n July 14: Hollwedel Memorial Library, 5 Woodrow Drive, Pavilion.
n July 15: Linwood Gardens, 1912 York Road West, Linwood.
n July 16: Yates Community Library, 15 North Main St., Lyndonville. Show time is 3 p.m.
n July 19: David A. Howe Library, 155 North Main St., Wellsville.
n July 20: Arcade Village Park, Clough Avenue, Arcade.
n July 21: Hamlin Park, 166 South Grove St., East Aurora.
n July 22: Morgan Manning House, 151 Main St., Brockport.
n July 23: Centennial Park, 151 State St., Batavia. Show time is 3 p.m.
n July 26: Trailside Lodge at Letchworth State Park, Castile.
n July 27: Wadsworth Homestead, 4 South St., Geneseo.
n July 28: Perry Public Beach, 3750 Walker Rd., Perry, at Silver Lake.
n July 29: Perry Public Beach, 3750 Walker Rd., Perry, at Silver Lake. Show times at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
n July 30: Park Circle, Angelica, in the village’s downtown historic district at Park Cirlce at East and West Main streets. Show time is 3 p.m.
n Aug. 2 and 3: St. Joseph’s Park, 118 Pleasant St., Rochester.
n Aug. 4 and 5: Perry Public Beach, 3750 Walker Rd., Perry, at Silver Lake.
For ticketing information, visit shakeonthelake.org.
PERFORMANCE HISTORY
Shake on the Lake has been presenting the works of Shakespeare since 2012. Here’s a look at the troupe’s summer touring productions:
2012: The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) and An Improvised Christmas Carol.
2013: The Comedy of Errors
2014: A Midsummer Night’s Dream
2015: The Tempest, first summer tour.
2016: Twelfth Night, summer tour; The Santaland Diaries, winter season.
2017: Romeo & Juliet, summer; A Christmas Carol, winter.
2018: Richard III, summer; A Christmas Carol, winter.
2019: As You Like It, summer; A Christmas Carol, winter.
2020: Othello, canceled by COVID-19 pandemic.
2021: Songs & Sweet Airs, a Shakespearian revue.
2022: MxBeth, an adaptation of “Macbeth.”
For a complete performance history, go to https://tinyurl.com/2ch8vy68