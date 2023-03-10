Robert Smith of The Cure performs onstage during a concert at the Royal Arena in Oerestad, Copenhagen, on Oct. 14, 2022. (Ida Marie Odgaard/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

New York Daily News

NEW YORK (TNS) — The Cure will play their first North American tour since 2016 this summer, highlighted by three shows at Madison Square Garden in mid-June.

