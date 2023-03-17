(TNS) – Scoring tickets to watch the Cure perform live should be just like heaven ... but Ticketmaster is making the process hell for fans.

Robert Smith of the Cure tweeted to fans on Wednesday that he is “as sickened as you all are by today’s Ticketmaster ‘Fees’ debacle,” after fans voiced grievances and posted shots of their Ticketmaster transactions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1