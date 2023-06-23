Explore the ‘Enter through the Coffee House’ exhibit during its Grand Finale
BATAVIA — Enthusiasts have until tomorrow, Saturday, June 24 to experience the immersive street art-themed, 8,000-square-foot, site-specific art installation “Enter through the Coffee Shop” currently on display at The Harve, which is a nickname for The Harvester Center on 56 Harvester Ave.
Open Fridays and Saturdays through June, the installation ends Saturday.
According to Mary Jo Whitman, co-founding artist of the Installation who is also the education/SCR director at GO ART! and an adjunct art history professor at Genesee Community College (GCC), some artists will also work on art Saturday to allow the audience to see the artists in action.
Whitman has been exhibiting in several group and solo exhibitions both regionally and internationally. She has been a practicing artist for more than 20 years.
Brian Kemp, co-founding artist who specializes in graphic design and abstract art, is part of the brainchild behind the creation and execution of the exhibit.
The exhibition is a “play off the Banksy documentary – ‘Exit through the Gift Shop.’” The Installation features street art and abstract art featuring a local mindset.
Banksy is an anonymous graffiti artist known for his anti-authoritarian art, often done in public places.
“The idea stemmed from a discussion between MaryJo and myself at a GO Art First Friday Open Studio event! This artist get-together occurs on the first Friday of each month and brings artists together to create an atmosphere surrounded by art and like-minded individuals. Our conversation revealed that we both wanted to see an exhibition in an alternative location and agreed that an industrial space would be the way to go,” said Kemp
The installation creates a place where people can find inspiration, whether they’re an artist or an artist in the making.
“Come walk through the doors and you are instantly transported to an industrial art space that you would otherwise only see while traveling to a much larger city,” said Kemp.
The Installation has been well received by the community and the future of The Harve is promising.
“Things are amazing! The amount of support that we have received from the community is incredible. Everywhere we go, people are asking us about it. Many artists and musicians have been reaching out to know our next project and if they can participate. The responses we have been getting are so encouraging. We had no idea what would happen when we started this project. We certainly did not think it would become as big as it has,” said Whitman. “The future of the Harve is bright; the energy in the building is at an all-time high, and we plan to be a part of the re-energizing of our community. As to the future of the space, we took over for the ‘Enter Through the Coffee Shop’ exhibition...,” said Whitman.
Future plans at The Harve will be announced at a later date.
“We wanted to make the arts accessible and inclusive. Often when people think about the arts, they associate it with being pretentious and exclusive. We wanted to break down those barriers. We also wanted to showcase and promote local artists and musicians. It’s been amazing talking to some people who have come through. Some have never been to an art exhibit, and most have never been to a site-specific installation. Watching them experience it for the first time has been great. Holding the exhibit at the Harve also allowed us to promote and support the businesses there,” said Whitman.
Artists featured in the Installation are Thera Sanchez, Rocco Mesiti, David Burke, Dan Butler, Jon Dayton, Jesse Zuefle, Sean Madden and Becky LeFevre.
A mini documentary was made about the exhibit by Keith Walters and can be viewed here: The Making of Enter Through the Coffee Shop
To round out the street art exhibit, Go Ask Alice will perform this evening Friday, July 23. Gallery hours begin at 5 p.m. The Grand Finale will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday June 24 featuring Macy Paradise. Gallery hours for Saturday begin with a dance party at 5 p.m. with DJ Esdee.
For more information or to check out more events, visit The Harve on Facebook. To learn more about the featured artists, visit https://theharve.secure-decoration.com/designs.