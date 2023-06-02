‘The Harve’ ready for today’s opening

BATAVIA — The Harve, GO ART!’s new exhibit was undergoing some last-minute cleanup done with today’s VIP opening of the space at 56 Harvester Ave.
VIPs are asked to enter through the Pub Coffee Hub to get to The Harve. At 7 p.m., there will be a viewing of a mini-documentary at the Coffee Hub, followed by the exhibit opening in The Harve.
The public may view the exhibit Saturday when the doors open at 5 p.m. for the opening reception. Admission will be $5 at the door. The exhibit will also be open for viewing at 5 p.m. June 9, 10, 16, 17, 23 and 24.
During Saturday’s opening reception, there will be live music featuring FlashBamPow from 7 to 11 p.m.
GO ART! Education Director/SCR Coordinator Mary Jo Whitman said the preparation for The Harve’s opening has been hectic, but that things are going very well.
“Right now, we’re just trying to get the area cleaned off ... We need to string up some lights. We’ve got a couple of pieces that we’re touching up .,, tying up loose ends, trying to get the venue space cleaned up. All the artwork is set up and ready to go, We’re in the staging process right now.”
Preparation of The Harve began in mid-January, Whitman said. Ideally, she said, GO ART! would have had a year and a half to prepare the space to open.
“It’s actually a pretty quick turnaround for the size space and what we’ve been able to accomplish here,” she said. “We managed to pull it off in a pretty short time. I think everyone’s going to be surprised with how much work is in here.
“We came in and started making art — that’s the first thing we did. When we first got in, Brian Kemp and I had an idea for a mural,” she said. “The was the first thing we started working on. The mural’s finished. I’m actually going to be touching up some paint on it this evening (Thursday) and then it will be ready to go.”
Whitman said the first thought was to recreate a mural by an England-based street artist named Banksy.
“We decided that, since I’m a sculptor, it would be fun to do it in 3-D. I started sculpting some figures for it,” she said. “We had to have maintenance hook up a spigot and a water line so we could do a water element for it too.”
The Harve includes so many incredible art pieces, Whitman said.
“I did an entire installation in a separate room. There’s at least 60 other pieces. We’ve got a car in here that we painted up,” she said.
As for The Harve’s future plans, Whitman said there is nothing specific to mention right now.
“We’re just kind of working in the moment right now and then we’ll see how the rest of this month plays out,” she said.