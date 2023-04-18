STAFFORD — The Wild Church group will gather again Saturday.
The group will meet 10 a.m. at 6231 East Morganville Rd. Those interested are welcome to join the worship in creation, with creation and as creation.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
STAFFORD — The Wild Church group will gather again Saturday.
The group will meet 10 a.m. at 6231 East Morganville Rd. Those interested are welcome to join the worship in creation, with creation and as creation.
It’s recommended people bring their own chairs. All ages and abilities are welcome.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1