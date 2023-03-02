The world is their stage Livingston County schools ready theater productions

Soon, it will be opening night. Curtains will open and students will step on stage or play music from the orchestra pit.
From familiar Broadway titles to contemporary favorites and even a new show or two high school play season will provide local residents a chance to be entertained by a big production and catch a budding star or two in the process.
March is traditionally the time that some of the biggest high school productions are performed. Shows are scheduled all month long and in Livingston County, begin next weekend with shows performed by students at Keshequa Central and Lima Christian schools.
Lima Christian is presenting “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical,” which is based on the Disney Channel original movies.
“Disney’s Descendants” tells the story of Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos, the children of the iconic Disney villains we love to hate. This next generation of villains must decide whether to follow their parents’ wicked footsteps or redefine their legacies.
Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. March 10 and 2 and 7 p.m. March 11 in the Honeoye Falls-Lima District Auditorium, 619 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Honeoye Falls.
Geneseo Central is presenting a new production that is a play-within-a-play. “The Play That Goes Wrong” is set during opening night of the Cornely University Drama Society’s newest production “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous.
The 1920s whodunit has an unconscious leading lady, a corpse that can’t play dead, and actors who trip over everything – including their lines.
More than 40 middle and high school students are involved in the production.
Here’s a quick look at productions planned by Livingston County schools:
March 10-11
ALADDIN JR.: Keshequa Central School, 13 Mill St., Nunda. 7 p.m. March 10, 1 and 7 p.m. March 11. Tickets are $10. Available at the school.
DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL: Lima Christian School. 7 p.m. March 10, 2 and 7 p.m. March 11 in Honeoye Falls-Lima District Auditorium, 619 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Honeoye Falls. Tickets, which cost $8 for adults and $6 for students, are available at the school office, at the door, and online at http://seatyourself.biz/limachristian .
March 16-19
THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE: Avon Central School, 191 Clinton St., Avon. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18 and 2 p.m. March 19. $12 per person. Available at the door and online at http://bit.ly/avoncsd-theatre
ANYTHING GOES: Dansville Central School, 282 Main St., Dansville. 7 p.m. March 16, 17 and 18. For ticket information, go to https://tinyurl.com/ywdb24w2
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: Geneseo Central School, 4050 Avon Geneseo Rd, Geneseo. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, and 2 p.m. March 18. For ticket information, go to https://gcdc.booktix.com/
LES MISERABLES: Livonia Central School, 2 Bulldog Blvd., Livonia. 7 p.m. March 16 to 18. Tickets will go on sale in March at showtix4u.com, https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70459
MOUNT MORRIS: Mount Morris Central School, 30 Bonadonna Ave., Mount Morris. 7 p.m. March 17 and 18, 1 p.m. March 19. Additiional information was not available at press time.
March 24-26
BYE, BYE BIRDIE: Caledonia-Mumford Central School, 99 North St., Caledonia. 7 p. m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 26. Tickets will be available online. For information, go to https://www.cal-mum.org/
GUYS & DOLLS: Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School. Performances 7 p.m. March 23, 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, and 2 p.m. March 25 in the Honeoye Falls-Lima District Auditorium, 619 Quaker Meetinghouse Rd., Honeoye Falls. The district’s senior citizen luncheon and performance returns March 22. The luncheon will be at the Middle School Cafeteria at 1 p.m. and will be followed by a matinee performance of Guys & Dolls. RSVP by March 20 to Dana Boldt, (585) 624-7043.