BATAVIA – The Museum Quilt Guild’s annual challenge show has in recent years explored such themes as the year a quilter was born, literature, chocolate and the game “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”

This year’s challenge show is call “I Thought I Would Never...” The show challenged members to try creating quilts from uncommon fabrics such as denim and silk or new techniques such as printing from a fish to revisiting old ideas such as embroidery. The could also finally finish a project started years ago.

