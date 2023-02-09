BATAVIA – The Museum Quilt Guild’s annual challenge show has in recent years explored such themes as the year a quilter was born, literature, chocolate and the game “Rock, Paper, Scissors.”
This year’s challenge show is call “I Thought I Would Never...” The show challenged members to try creating quilts from uncommon fabrics such as denim and silk or new techniques such as printing from a fish to revisiting old ideas such as embroidery. The could also finally finish a project started years ago.
Other areas of inspiration may have come from unexpected experiences such as visiting the Pacific Ocean, discovering Hallmark holiday movies or having a vintage Singer featherweight sewing machine. Two pieces even explore trying to get in touch with one’s creativity during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The results of the quilters’ efforts are on view through Feb. 28 in the Gallery Room at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St. The show opened Feb. 1.
Also displayed in the Gallery Room are some of the Guild’s 2021 Red and White challenge quilts. Members created the quilts, but the show did not materialize during the Guild’s traditional February time slot in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at the time.
Red and white quilts are a traditional quilting theme that goes as far back as the colonial period in America, Guild President Martha Lorshbaugh said.
“Red and white quilts are also reminiscent of Valentine’s Day and the cheeriness that their color brings to our usual dark and gloomy February weather,” Lorshbaugh said.
Themed guild challenges go back to 1990. The earlier challenge shows were at the Holland Land Office Museum until Richmond Library welcomed the shows as one of the library’s many art shows held throughout the year. Themes have ranged from traditional techniques to concepts such as “carnival,” “architecture” and modern solids.”
The chosen challenge theme for the 2024 challenge show will be music.
The Gallery Room is open during regular library hours when the room is not being used for other program.
Library hours are 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
The Museum Quilt Guild began at the Holland Land Office in 1979. Members met at the Museum for many years, until there were so many new members and interest that the Batavia VA Medical Center, 222 Richmond Ave., became the Guild’s new meeting place.
The public is invited to vote for its favorites with a Viewer’s Choice ballot for both the 2023 and 2021 challenge groupings, and guild members also vote for the favorites for various techniques.
The two challenges will hung on opposite walls. There will be a different colored ballot and a different ID system for each to make voting easier. Member ballots will be pink for the “Red and White” challenge and green for the “I Thought I Would Never...” challenge; one will use numbers and the other letters to avoid confusion, Lorshbaugh said.
There will also be two different colors of Viewer’s Choice ballots for the public to choose their favorites. Voting continues throughout the month, with winners announced at the March Museum Quilt guild meeting.
The quilters gather at the VA every third Saturday of each month, weather permitting, at 9:30 a.m. Meetings feature various speakers, workshops, community service activities and show-and-tell of new quilts members are making. Guests may come to visit and check out the guild, and new members are always welcomed, with current annual dues at $20.
WHAT: “I Thought I Would Never...,” the Museum Quilt Guild’s Annual Challenge Exhibition
WHERE: The Gallery Room at Richmond Memorial Library, 19 Ross St., Batavia.
GALLERY HOURS: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
INFORMATION: Contact Museum Quilt Guild President Martha Lorshbaugh via email at lorshbaugh@gmail.com or call the library at (585) 343-9550.
