Third grader wins essay contest

Gianna Hyde has been honored for her essay expressing admiration for Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin.

ALBION — Third-grader Gianna Hyde loves to write.

During a school break, her mom noticed an ad for the Tops Friendly Markets Black History Month essay contest. Hyde got to work, ultimately winning the competition, resulting in a $50 gift card for herself and $100 donation for the school district.

