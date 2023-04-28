BATAVIA — The Downtown Business Improvement District has added a cider walk to this year’s activities.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 12:26 pm
BATAVIA — The Downtown Business Improvement District has added a cider walk to this year’s activities.
The BID’s inaugural Cider Walk will be conducted at downtown businesses on June 17, organizers said. It will take place from 4 to 8 p.m.
Tickets are $30 each and participants must be 21 or older to attend. Only 300 tickets will be available.
Tickets are being sold at Yngodess, Adam Mill Toy & Bicycle, and Eventbrite.
Organizers said they aim to make the Cider Walk an annual event. Check the BID Facebook page for more information.
