Tips to deal with spring pollen and allergies

Dreamstime/TNS

(TNS) – If you are one of the millions of people who suffer pollen and allergies, you don’t need a calendar to tell you it’s spring. Sometimes called hay fever, allergic rhinitis can sometimes be confused with a cold.

So, what’s happening and what can you do?

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1