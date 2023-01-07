Tips to heat up winter tailgating fun

It may be getting cold, but tailgating season is just heating up and with a few simple adjustments for winter tailgating you can keep the fun flowing well into winter.

Winter may chill things down, but tailgating season is still hot.

While the National Football League season gets started when the leaves still haven’t changed colors, it runs through the heart of the winter, with the season culminating on Feb. 13.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1